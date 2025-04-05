BSO searching for man who sexually assaulted woman, 81, in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes early Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a sexual assault just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 50th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Deputies responded and found the victim, who said an unknown man threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Two people heard the woman yelling for help and ran to investigate, and told investigators they found the man on top of the woman.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect fled the area but not before he was caught on surveillance, officials said.

BSO released the images and are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call them at 954-321-4154.