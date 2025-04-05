Lauderdale Lakes

BSO searching for man who sexually assaulted woman, 81, in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a sexual assault just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 50th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street

Authorities are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes early Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a sexual assault just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 50th Avenue and Northwest 34th Street.

Deputies responded and found the victim, who said an unknown man threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Two people heard the woman yelling for help and ran to investigate, and told investigators they found the man on top of the woman.

The suspect fled the area but not before he was caught on surveillance, officials said.

BSO released the images and are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call them at 954-321-4154.

