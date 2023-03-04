BSO Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl From Pompano Beach

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old girl that went missing from Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, Regina McGill was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, near the 1700 block of Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Regina McGill

McGill is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on McGill’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP.