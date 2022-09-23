BSO Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old in Tamarac

Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday from his school in Tamarac.

Jeremiah Ismael went missing at around 12:30 p.m. from Rhema Word Christian Academy at 2800 West Prospect Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A witness said they saw Ismael walking away from the school between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., BSO said.

Aviation units and bloodhounds are assisting in the search. Foul play is not suspected.

Ismael is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He has braids in his hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a school logo of a lion and blue shorts.

Anyone with information should contact BSO Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4681 or call BSO's non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).