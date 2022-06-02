BSO Searching for Missing Pompano Beach Woman Suffering From Dementia

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Pompano Beach woman suffering from dementia.

BSO's Missing Persons Unit said 88-year-old Irena Cohen was last seen Wednesday around 5 p.m. in the area of 900 Northeast 23rd Terrace.

Cohen is five feel tall and weighs 100 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tie dye shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.