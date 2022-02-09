Pompano Beach

BSO Searching for Missing Woman Last Last Heard From in October

By NBC 6

Bobbesha Wright
Broward Sheriff's Office

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who hasn't been heard from in five months.

Bobbesha Wright, 31, was reported missing on Feb. 4 but the last known contact with her was in October 2021, BSO officials said Wednesday.

Wright's last known location was in Pompano Beach. Her mother, who lives in the Caribbean, said she hasn't heard from Wright since April 2021, officials said.

Officials said Wright is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4553.

