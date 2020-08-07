BSO Searching for Shooter Seen on Jet Ski in Dania Beach

Police are searching for a shooter who was seen on surveillance footage riding a jet ski in a Dania Beach canal.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1400 block of Old Griffin Road around 3:22 p.m. July 11 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the suspect got into an argument with the victim, who was on land, and shot him, grazing him in the thigh.

The victim denied treatment and had a laceration in this thigh.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect riding a blue jet ski. He's described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years of age, with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-476-4730. Anonymous tippers can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).