BSO Searching for Suspect in Sex Battery at Oakland Park Massage Spa

Broward Sheriff's Office

Investigators are searching for a man who sexually battered a woman at an Oakland Park massage spa.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday at Massage Spa 101 on Oakland Park Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives said the man went to the business and got into a dispute with the victim over the payment for massage services. He got physical with the victim and was caught on surveillance camera pushing her towards a back room.

Broward Sheriff's Office
BSO released surveillance images of the sex battery suspect

That's where he sexually battered the victim, detectives said. He fled the business minutes later.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or recognize the subject to contact BSO SVU Detective Stephanie Simmons at 954-321-4228. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

