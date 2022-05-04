BSO Seeks Suspect Who Shot Into Crowd at Dania Beach Park

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on a shooting at a Dania Beach park last month that left a man hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on April 27 at C.W. Thomas Park at 803 Northwest 1st Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a man who was driving a silver sedan opened fire with a rifle on a crowd that was gathered at the park.

A man was struck by the gunfire and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.