Buc-ee's submits plans for 4th Florida location in St. Lucie County

A fourth Buc-ee's could soon be making its way to the Sunshine State, and this one would be closer to South Florida.

The gas station/megastore chain submitted plans this week to open a new location in St. Lucie County, records showed.

The plans are to put the Buc-ee's at the southeast corner of Indrio Road and Interstate 95.

The plans will be reviewed by two committees before county commissioners would be able to give final approval. A St. Lucie County spokesperson told NBC affiliate WPTV the process could take months.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Texas-based chain currently operates at locations in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

A third Florida location is set to open in 2025 in Ocala in Marion County and promises to be the "world's largest" Buc-ee's.