Buccaneers Activate ‘Florida Strong' Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts To Help Victims, Recovery

Organizations across the nation are coming together to help Florida recover after Hurricane Ian left some communities in devastation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated its “Florida Strong” campaign during Sunday night’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL team said that the relief efforts will include raising funds to support hurricane victims, honoring emergency personnel and first responders, and uniting communities impacted by the storm.

"We are committed to supporting the thousands of Floridians who are dealing with tragic circumstances and in need of assistance following this catastrophic storm," Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement. "By raising funds, honoring our brave first responders and encouraging others throughout the state to help where they can, we will show that together we are Florida Strong."

Before Sunday night’s game, paid tribute to Hurricane Ian victims with a “moment of support” video ahead of the National Anthem. The team also recorded individual messages that were played in the stadium throughout the game and encouraged fans to participate in their relief efforts.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week as a dangerous Category 4 storm and left parts of the state’s Gulf Coast reeling with flooding and widespread destruction. The storm claimed at least 83 lives, according to NBC News.

Click here to learn more about the team’s relief campaign and how to participate. The team also encourages fans to show their support by using the hashtag #FloridaStrong on social media.