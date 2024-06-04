22 taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in southwest Miami-Dade

Almost two dozen residents were taken to hospitals and dozens more were evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Sixty people were assessed at the Hemingway Villa Condos on SW 40th Terrace, Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardeso said. Twenty-two were taken to hospitals, but their exact conditions were not known.

There were no fatalities, the deputy fire chief said.

Preliminarily, the cause of the gas leak appears to be a "faulty boiler," Cardeso said.

It was not clear if the building was equipped with carbon monoxide alarms, which the deputy fire chief said were not required in the building.

The fire chief said first responders received two calls in the overnight hours. The first time, the patient was treated, the scene was cleared and personnel "thought nothing else of it," Cardeso said. First responders' carbon monoxide sensors did not go off.

Sometime later, the fire rescue was called for additional sick people, their carbon monoxide alarms did trigger and the building was evacuated, the deputy fire chief said.

A resident told NBC6 that he woke up this morning to pounding on the door and was told to evacuate immediately.

Resident Frank Rodriguez said he saw around 40 people being treated by first responders when he stepped outside. He said they checked his oxygen levels and indicated that he was OK.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas, which makes it dangerous "at any time," Cardeso said. Signs and symptoms of elevated carbon monoxide levels are headaches, nausea, vomiting and fainting, if the levels are high enough.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.