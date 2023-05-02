Buildings Evacuated on FIU's Main Campus After Unfounded Call of Shooting

Several buildings on the main campus of Florida International University were evacuated Tuesday morning after unfounded reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the campus off Southwest 8th Street after calls of a possible shooting inside a lab in the College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

Several buildings nearby were evacuated as a result as a heavy police presence was seen.

Shortly after an alert was sent out by the school of a "dangerous situation" on campus, police said the call was unfounded and "not credible."

Additional details have not been released at this time.