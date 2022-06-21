Buildings in Overtown to be Refurbished Into Affordable Housing

Buildings in Overtown are being remodeled into affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families to give them an opportunity to afford and stay in the historic neighborhood.

Tameka Seamer has been living in this historic Overtown neighborhood for more than four years and says the building she is living in has deteriorated.

“Simple things like fixing a door, they haven’t come to do it," Seamer said. "They are not doing anything, just going up on the rent. “

The Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development, in collaboration with Vagabond Group's Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing Project, announced they will bring 28 fully rehabilitated units for residents like Seamer to remain in their beloved neighborhood while remaining safe.

“It would actually make us feel like we are respected as tenants,” Seamer said.

The rents will not exceed 80% of the area median income for units ranging from studios to three bedrooms.

Avra Jain from the Vagabond Group says that with prices increasing, not everyone can afford to pay a rent of $1,300.

"That’s someone making $50,000 a year," Jain said. "What if you are in the service industry and you're making 12 an hour, what can you afford?

The units are expected to be finished within the next six months.