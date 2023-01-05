Bunny Rabbit Found in Car's Undercarriage at Southwest Florida Dealership

Mechanics at a car dealership in southwest Florida found something quite out of the ordinary inside of a car's undercarriage this week: a live bunny rabbit.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports workers at a BMW dealership in Naples were working on the sedan Tuesday when they heard something weird.

“When we were about ready to drain the oil, we noticed that there was a scratching noise from the bottom of the car,” said employee Kyle Fridh.

After quickly figuring out it wasn't a bad part or a leak, the workers thought something might be cramped inside.

“I brought out my phone and I see him and I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s in the motor mount area,’” said employee Noah Caprisien.

The "he" in this case was a full-grown bunny that was tucked away in the plastic undercarriage. Workers began to take off the pieces in an effort to save the animal.

Before long, workers were able to free the animal - but soon after, it took off through the dealership with another employee named Wilton trying to catch him.

“We didn’t know who was moving faster, the bunny or our employee,” said Fridh.

Eventually, Wilton caught the bunny without a "hare" out of place.

“The bunny was released outside the door into the mulch and I think he went back to his bunny home,” Fridh said.

Employees believe the bunny sought refuge inside the car during recent cold weather across the area and may have been inside for over a week.