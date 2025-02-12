Burglar cut holes in roofs of Miami stores to steal cigarettes, scratch-offs: Cops

A burglary suspect accused of cutting holes in the roofs of Miami businesses to steal cigarettes and lottery scratch-off tickets dating back to at least January has been arrested, police said.

Daniel Perez, 54, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Daniel Perez

In a statement Wednesday, Miami Police said Perez is suspected in burglaries dating back to last month in which holes were cut in the roofs of multiple businesses.

After stealing the lottery scratch-offs, he would attempt to cash them out at different locations, police said.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Perez as a suspect and he was taken into custody.

During his arrest, officers found he had stolen cigarettes and a large amount of cash, police said.

Perez was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Wednesday, who appointed him a public defender and ordered him held without bond.