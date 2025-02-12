Miami

Burglar cut holes in roofs of Miami stores to steal cigarettes, scratch-offs: Cops

Daniel Perez, 54, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A burglary suspect accused of cutting holes in the roofs of Miami businesses to steal cigarettes and lottery scratch-off tickets dating back to at least January has been arrested, police said.

Daniel Perez, 54, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Daniel Perez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Daniel Perez

In a statement Wednesday, Miami Police said Perez is suspected in burglaries dating back to last month in which holes were cut in the roofs of multiple businesses.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

After stealing the lottery scratch-offs, he would attempt to cash them out at different locations, police said.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Perez as a suspect and he was taken into custody.

During his arrest, officers found he had stolen cigarettes and a large amount of cash, police said.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Boyfriend, 3 others arrested in 20-year-old woman's murder in Miami-Dade: Sheriff

Perez was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Wednesday, who appointed him a public defender and ordered him held without bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us