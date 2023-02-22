Burglar Opened Fire on West Park Business Owner During Break-In

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who opened fire on a business owner during a break-in early Wednesday in West Park.

Deputies responded to a call of an in-progress burglary at the business near the 5900 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots before they made a perimeter and entered the business.

Once inside, they found the owner who said a man broke into the property and fired shots at him. The owner wasn't injured.

Deputies searched the business and the area around it but the suspect wasn't found.

The incident remains under investigation.