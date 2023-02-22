Burglar Opened Fire on West Park Appliance Business Worker During Break-In

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who opened fire on an appliance business worker during a break-in early Wednesday in West Park.

Deputies responded to a call of an in-progress burglary at the business near the 5900 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots before they made a perimeter and entered the business.

Once inside, they found the worker who said a man broke into the property and fired shots in the business. The worker wasn't injured.

Deputies searched the business and the area around it but the suspect wasn't found.

Julie Barry, the owner of Julie's Cross State Appliance, said a surveillance camera showed the suspect entering the business while an assistant, Mr. Barry, was inside.

“We were looking at the camera live and we saw someone rode up on a bicycle and go over the fence," Barry said. “We saw him coming toward the garage door. He opened the garage door and he went inside and he had a gun and then we called Mr. Barry to let him know that someone is inside. 'Don’t go out, stay inside,' but Mr. Barry came out with his gun and said 'get out' and the guy fired four shots at Mr. Barry.”

Julie Barry said a similar incident happened recently.

"We got a break-in about three days ago where they took some televisions and tools," she said. "It’s very frustrating but there are a lot of people who don’t want to work or go around and take other people’s stuff.”

The incident remains under investigation.