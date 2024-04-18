3 in custody after burglary, chase on the Palmetto Expressway

Three suspects who police say were wanted for burglary were in custody Thursday after leading a chase on the Palmetto Expressway.

Police responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Southwest 83rd Court where the suspects arrived in a Dodge Charger and jumped a fence to burglarize a vehicle.

The homeowner confronted the suspects and discharged his firearm, police said, and the suspects fled in the Dodge Charger.

Police later found the vehicle traveling northbound on the Palmetto Expressway, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to disable the vehicle near Northwest 74th Street.

The subjects were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.