“Burglary Gone Bad,” Two Airport Employees Critical After Armed Robbery in Homestead: PD

Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Homestead that left two airport employees in critical condition.

Officers are describing the incident as a "burglary gone bad".

Homestead Police say two Miami International Airport towing employees saw a man burglarizing their vehicles at a tow yard located at 111 southwest 3rd avenue.

They say both men confronted the burglar before he pulled a gun out and shot the two men - stealing "valuables" and keys from one of them.

Police say one of the employees drove away in the company tow truck and flagged down officers who were responding to the shooting.

Both men were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Homestead Police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the burglar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.