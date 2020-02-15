Homestead

“Burglary Gone Bad,” Two Airport Employees Critical After Armed Robbery in Homestead: PD

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Homestead that left two airport employees in critical condition.

Officers are describing the incident as a "burglary gone bad".

Homestead Police say two Miami International Airport towing employees saw a man burglarizing their vehicles at a tow yard located at 111 southwest 3rd avenue.

Local

Seminoles 52 mins ago

Williams, Walker Carry Load as Florida State Survives Orange

Lakeland 1 hour ago

Mating Snakes Prompt Closure of Part of Florida Park

They say both men confronted the burglar before he pulled a gun out and shot the two men - stealing "valuables" and keys from one of them.

Police say one of the employees drove away in the company tow truck and flagged down officers who were responding to the shooting.

Both men were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Homestead Police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the burglar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

This article tagged under:

Homestead
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us