Burglary suspect arrested after perimeter established in SW Miami-Dade: MDSO

A burglary suspect was arrested after a perimeter was established Monday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary in the area of Southwest 159th Street and Palmetto Club Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, a perimeter was established to find the suspect.

Video captured several police cruisers and deputies wearing tactical gear. K-9 units were also at the scene assisting deputies.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After some time, the suspect was found and was taken into custody.

Deputies have not released the suspect's name or the charges they face.