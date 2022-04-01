Burglary Suspect Crashes Into Cop Car While Escaping Miami-Dade Police

A suspect accused of burglarizing a southwest Miami-Dade pharmacy was arrested after crashing into a cop car while trying to evade police early Friday.

Miami-Dade Police responded to Navarro Pharmacy on SW 107th Avenue and 72nd Street after reports of shoplifting.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect's car was leaving. When they attempted to stop the car, the driver made a U-turn and slammed into a cop car.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed they arrested someone in connection with the burglary but did not release their identity or further details.

Management told NBC 6 this is the fourth time this week that someone broke into the store, mostly to steal from the perfume and cosmetics department, but they couldn't give more details about what had been stolen.

NBC 6 also reached out to CVS, who owns Navarro, to get access to security footage.