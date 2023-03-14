Burglary Suspect Targeted Asians, Used GPS Trackers to Find Victims: Miami-Dade Police

The past few weeks have been filled with terror for Mary. The South Florida resident, who spoke to NBC 6 exclusively, said she came home from work last month and found her bedroom glass door shattered. Her jewelry, along with thousands of dollars worth of property, were all gone.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police Department accused Juan David Romero-Pena of breaking into Mary's home. Police also revealed five other incidents where Romero-Pena allegedly participated in similar burglaries.

Romero-Pena allegedly broke in and stole property. He, along with other suspects who have not been caught, left behind hundreds of dollars worth of damage, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Juan David Romero-Pena

According to police, Romero-Pena attached several GPS trackers to cars so he could locate the victims.

"Allegedly, he’s placing GPS tracking devices on the victim's vehicle, and I guess when they leave their homes, that’s when he goes and burglarizes the home," Judge Mindy Glazer said in a bond court appearance.

Most of the people Romero-Pena targeted were Asian. Investigators believe he committed hate crimes and was once caught attaching a tracker to a car at the Asian food store Kimchi Mart in Miami.

"Every day we live scared, worried, and nervous," Mary said.

As an Asian-American who has been in the United States for over 30 years, Mary said she doesn't feel safe anymore.

If you believe you were a victim or have any information on possible suspects, give Miami-Dade Police a call.

Romero-Pena is being held on a $75,000 bond and could face deportation.