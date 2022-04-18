Burned Body Found Outside The Falls Parking Garage

Police are investigating after a burned body was found over the weekend outside a mall parking garage in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the body was found around midnight Sunday at The Falls in the outdoor parking garage.

No details were released on the body's identity or how it got to the garage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.