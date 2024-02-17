Bus catches on fire during 6th grade class field trip to SeaWorld

A 6th grade school field trip had to be cut short after the bus the class was on suddenly caught fire en route to SeaWorld in Orlando on Friday, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers confirmed that a total of 42 kids and 2 adults were evacuated when the bus became fully engulfed.

They also say that no injuries were reported.

The reason why the bus caught fire is still unknow, according to the FHP.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.