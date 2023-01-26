‘By the Grace of God, I'm Still Here': Miami Woman Survives Roommate's Stabbing Attack

A South Florida woman is grateful to be alive after she was stabbed several times allegedly by her roommate, who police arrested earlier this month for attempted murder.

On Jan. 6, Dejon Harrison thought she was going to die. She was home with her roommate, Abigail Hennington, at Northwest 12th Court in Miami, when they got into a disagreement over a missing cellphone. Harrison said Hennington then charged at her.

"She starts stabbing me repeatedly,” Harrison said.

Harrison said Hennington, someone she considered a friend, stabbed her six times, and she didn’t see it coming.

"Please stop, you're going to kill me, stop, stop,” Harrison recalled screaming.

Harrison is heard screaming and pleading for help on their home surveillance camera.

"One more stab, and I’m dead, then it's one more, then one more, it doesn't stop,” Harrison said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Hennington did eventually stop. She left the house, but court documents say police picked arrested her the next day at the Sunoco gas station at 980 NW 36th Street without incident.

Harrison said moments after her roommate attacked her, she found herself holding her insides in her hand.

"I just had to hold it — I couldn't let it go. The whole time, I’m holding it the whole time, even on the way to the ambulance,” Harrison said.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster for Harrison — from surgeries and stitches to blood transfusions and eating from a tube — but she said what keeps her going is all the love and support she’s receiving and her faith.

Courtesy

"When it's your time to go it's your time to go, because she wanted me gone, but God had other plans for me,” Harrison said.

Harrison spent a couple of weeks at the hospital, and she's now home, healing both physically and mentally, and ready for her second chance at life.

"By the grace of God I'm still here,” Harrison said.

Harrison said Hennington's court arraignment is Monday and she plans on attending. She created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.