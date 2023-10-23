California man who cyberstalked Parkland parent for months sentenced to prison

A California man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking a parent who lost their child in the Parkland school shooting has been sentenced to prison.

James Catalano, 62, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by a federal judge, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Monday.

The parent became an outspoken gun control advocate following the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left their child and 16 other students and staffers dead.

Catalano, of Fresno, sent hundreds of disparaging messages to the parent that graphically described the child's death, prosecutors said.

The messages also focussed on the debate surrounding gun control and the parent's activism against gun violence.

Catalano sent the messages beginning in December 2021 and up until July 2022 through the parent's website, a criminal complaint said.

Catalano pleaded guilty in March.