California may have won the jackpot, but one lucky winner in Florida won $2 million with Powerball ticket

The winning ticket of the $1 billion Powerball jackpot may have been sold in California, but one lucky winner in Florida is taking home the second largest prize.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play was x2.

The California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles, Wednesday. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing.

California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE! One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 #Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot 🎉 🙌 👏 🤩. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v3Ae41uyNC — California Lottery (@calottery) July 20, 2023

But three $2 million tickets were sold, including one in Florida.

The other two tickets were sold in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Four $1 million tickets were also sold in Florida. The other 32 winners came from the following states:

California: 7

Connecticut: 1

Illinois: 1

Indiana: 1

Kentucky: 1

Massachusetts: 3

Maryland: 2

Missouri: 1

New Hampshire: 1

New Jersey: 2

New York: 5

Ohio: 1

Texas: 4

Wisconsin: 1

West Virginia: 1

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million.