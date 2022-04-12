South Florida

California Woman Accused of Committing Check Fraud at South Florida Banks

Estefania Carlota Alban Mora — known professionally as Stefania Alban — was arrested Friday by Miramar Police

An entertainment reporter from Los Angeles was arrested for allegedly committing check fraud at several South Florida banks, according to prosecutors.

Estefania Carlota Alban Mora — known professionally as Stefania Alban — was arrested Friday by Miramar Police.

The 33-year-old faces charges of defrauding a financial institution, grand theft, and fraud/impersonating another without consent, according to an arrest warrant.

Alban is accused of being involved in a scheme to defraud more than $36,000 from several banks all over Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from several banks shows Alban withdrawing money after other participants in the scheme deposited fraudulent cashier checks. Alban is also accused of using fake passports to make the withdrawals.

Alban is currently being held on a $65,000 bond at a detention facility in Pompano Beach and is awaiting a Nebbia hearing, online court records say. A public defender was assigned on her behalf.

This article tagged under:

South Floridabank fraudfraud scheme
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us