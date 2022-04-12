California Woman Accused of Committing Check Fraud at South Florida Banks

An entertainment reporter from Los Angeles was arrested for allegedly committing check fraud at several South Florida banks, according to prosecutors.

Estefania Carlota Alban Mora — known professionally as Stefania Alban — was arrested Friday by Miramar Police.

The 33-year-old faces charges of defrauding a financial institution, grand theft, and fraud/impersonating another without consent, according to an arrest warrant.

Alban is accused of being involved in a scheme to defraud more than $36,000 from several banks all over Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from several banks shows Alban withdrawing money after other participants in the scheme deposited fraudulent cashier checks. Alban is also accused of using fake passports to make the withdrawals.

Alban is currently being held on a $65,000 bond at a detention facility in Pompano Beach and is awaiting a Nebbia hearing, online court records say. A public defender was assigned on her behalf.