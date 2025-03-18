California woman missing for nearly a year found after arrest in Miami

Nearly a year after a California woman went missing from the Los Angeles area, she has been found in Miami booked at the county jail.

In July of last year, a Los Angeles family and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office eagerly looked for information on 39-year-old Destiny Riddle, according to online flyers and social media posts.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Destiny hasn't been active on social media and hasn't visited her mom in weeks, leaving her loved ones and the community deeply concerned," read an Instagram post posted by the NAAACP Pasadena Branch 10.

However, to the family's surprise Riddle was booked Monday at the Miami-Dade County Jail on aggravated battery and battery charges.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Records show Riddle was involved in a crash in the area of Northeast 1st Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

The victims stated that after investigating the accident, there was no damage to their vehicle. However, Riddle allegedly started yelling at them and damaged their windshield to their vehicle. The victims managed to drive away.

Shortly after, the victims stopped near Parrott Jungle Trail to try and fix the windshield and that's when Riddle allegedly slammed her car into their vehicle.

Records went on to say Riddle ran her car into 69-year-old Steven Arch. Then she got out of the car and attacked Arch's passenger by pushing and punching her.

"She ran over my foot. My right foot has broken bones in it. My stomach where I was pinned against the car door after she smashed it is all bruised," said Arch on Tuesday, during Riddle's court appearance where he demanded she stay in jail.

In response, during her first appearance in front of a judge, Riddle denied the allegations adding, "those people hit me with their car first and drove off."

Riddle also tried convincing the judge to let her legally represent herself and demanded she be released from jail.

"I understand you are committing an act of treason by not releasing me from this courtroom and not releasing me from this prison," Riddle told Judge Mindy Glazer.

In court, Riddle's mother Julie Riddle also joined the hearing to state she was extremely concerned for her daughter's mental health.

"She is totally out of touch with her entire family. She’s displayed paranoia, schizophrenia. She was on the missing person's report, since July of 2024 we had not heard from her," Julie Riddle told the judge.

After hearing from everyone, including the victim who claimed he was afraid for his life and thought Riddle was going to kill him, the judge denied Riddle a bond.