Calle Ocho Music Festival returns to Little Havana with culture, music and fun

One of Miami’s most anticipated and vibrant celebrations is back, along with artists that are sure to have South Florida on the dance floor.

The Calle Ocho Music Festival, the largest Latin musical event in the country, will once again take over Little Havana this Sunday, March 9, when it promises to bring music, dance, culture and fun to the heart of the city.

The festival will run on–you guessed it–8th Street, from SW 12th Avenue to SW 27th Avenue. That’s 15 blocks that’ll be transformed to host live performances, folkloric dances, international eats and activities for the whole family.

The iconic event was started in 1978 by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, and it’s more than a giant party. The festival says it has an economic impact of $40 million a year.

“Its community impact is priceless! Carnaval Miami funds projects that change children’s lives, from sports leagues to summer camps, the distribution of school supplies, college scholarships and help in unforeseeable family situations,” the organization says.

Live it up with NBC6 and Telemundo 51

Make sure to swing by NBC6 and Telemundo 51 on 8th Street and 22nd Avenue, where you can catch some big names in Latin music and local performers, including live performances from: DJ Danny Castro, Gigi Dance Academy, Mighty Lion Jazz Combo, Xhey, Jalil López, Dembow Toronto, Alex Duval, Ben Anthony, La Diamante y Agustín, La Ganga Salsera, Don Moña, Melina Almodóvar, El Micha, Osmany García and of course, Jay Wheeler.

And feel free to grab a memento from us before they’re gone.

Road closures for the Calle Ocho Music Festival

Road closures will start Saturday night along SW 8th Street. Southwest 13th Avenue to Southwest 27th Avenue will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured northbound or southbound at Southwest 27th Avenue.

As far as alternate routes, your options will be either Southwest 1st Street, Southwest 10th Street or Coral Way.

Southwest 22nd Avenue will also be closed between Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 8th Street. Traffic on Southwest 7th Street will be detoured northbound or southbound at Southwest 12th Avenue.

Alternate routes there include Southwest 6th Street, West Flagler Street or Coral Way.

All roads are expected to reopen by Monday morning.