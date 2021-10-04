Calling All Muralists: Wynwood Walls Seeks Artist Submissions for Miami Art Week

For the first time in the history, Goldman Global Arts and the curators of the Wynwood Walls are calling all Miami-based mural artists to submit work to participate in the 2021 Wynwood Walls Mural Programming for Miami Art Week 2021.

Submissions will be accepted now through Saturday, October 30 to give artists the chance to showcase their work on one wall at the 26th Street entrance of the Wynwood Walls.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

An artist will be selected by Wynwood Walls Curator Jessica Goldman Srebnick and announced on November 15 via @wynwoodwallsofficial Instagram.

The winner’s wall will debut during the Wynwood Walls Miami Art Week Programming on November 29. All painting expenses are covered by GGA.

Any artists looking to submit portfolios for consideration can do so by emailing opencalls@thewynwoodwalls.com

Artists must also be residents of Miami-Dade County and must have mural experience.