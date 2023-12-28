Non-profit calls for change to Florida law that allows kids to be left alone in cars in some cases

A national non-profit organization that tracks the number of cars stolen with kids inside is calling for a change to a Florida law that allows kids to be left in vehicles under certain circumstances.

The group, ‘Kids and Car Safety’ says from 2021 to 2022, at least 380 cases of children being left in cars that were stolen were reported nationwide.

So far, in 2023 there have been more than 125 cases.

Executive Director, Amber Rollins says these are just the “reported” cases.

“What’s most alarming is that it’s happening this much and it’s 100% preventable,” said Rollins.

This is why Rollins says this Florida law is outdated and needs to be changed.

According to the law, as long as the motor isn’t running, parents or legal guardians can leave children under 6 years old unattended in a vehicle for up to 15 minutes “unless the health of a child is in danger.”

“This is a law that needs to be updated because car thefts happen in less than 15 minutes almost every single time,” said Rollins. “It really only takes 30 seconds.”

That’s exactly what happened on June 17th outside of an Oakland Park IHOP restaurant.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a mother parked her car then headed inside to pick up food, leaving her 3-year-old son inside.

Seconds later, a man is seen getting in the vehicle and driving off.

The boy was found unharmed hours later with the abandoned car.

A similar incident happened to Nicole Garner in Tennessee when she went into a store to grab a pack of cigarettes, leaving her young son inside the car. Within minutes, someone stole the car which led to an hours-long search for the suspect and Garner’s son.

“I came out of the store and maybe five minutes later, my car was gone,” said Garner. “I decided to leave him in the car because it was cold, it was dark outside, and it was late. I left it running which was dumb. Very dumb.”

Police were able to track down the vehicle because Garner left her cell phone in the car, enabling them to ping the phone’s location.

Although her son eventually made it home safe, Garner says he deals with the mental impacts of the horrifying incident including anxiety and PTSD.

“It’s the constant reminder of what happened,” said Garner. “It’s there but we’ve gotten this far.”

Kids and Car Safety says there are a few tips that should be common sense:

Choose curbside pickup, allowing you to stay in the vehicle with your child.

Pay for your gas at the pump instead of going inside if it means you have to leave your child in the car.

Travel with an older sibling or other family member capable of staying in the car with your child.

For more information on Kids and Car Safety, click here.