CAMACOL Holiday Food Basket Giveaway Has New Look for 2020 Amid Pandemic

With the arrival of the holiday season across South Florida, CAMACOL and Miami Marlins' HOPE Foundation hope to still bring cheer to families most in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CAMACOL and the Marlins Foundation have teamed up once again for the food basket giveaway event that forced them to chance their distribution methods due to the pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the annual giveaway taking place Wednesday will have a new look - this year, the event will be drive thru only to keep everyone safe.

Residents will be allowed to line up inside their cars at Marlins Park starting at noon with the event starting at 1 p.m. Residents will be allowed to come to the east side of the stadium and baskets will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this holiday season will be unlike any other. As communities continue to suffer the financial impact the pandemic has caused, it is now more important than ever to join efforts to support the community we get to call home,” said Pedro Mesa, Sedano’s Supermarkets Supervisor and Chair of CAMACOL’s Jabas Committee

Unlike previous years, tickets will not be required and families without vehicles are encouraged to carpool with a limit of two families per car and proof of separate addresses being shown.