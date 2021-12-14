CAMACOL Holiday Food Drive Offering Fewer Baskets This Year

Cars were already queued up Tuesday night ahead of CAMACOL's annual holiday food basket giveaway — but this year's event has been impacted by the recent supply chain issue.

The distribution begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the CAMACOL building at 1401 West Flagler Street. The baskets will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Like last year, the event will be drive-thru only.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Organizers said while they have been able to distribute thousands of baskets in the past, this year, they're only able to give away up to 500.

"It really hurts because I know a lot of people, they're going to be hurt, especially if they're not in the line," said Juanita Alvarez, who has been participating in the CAMACOL event for 15 years.

Organizers recommend people should arrive around 5 a.m. Families that do not have a car should carpool, and that no more than two family members should be in one car. Organizers may also ask for proof of address.