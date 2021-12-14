CAMACOL Holiday Food Drive Offers Fewer Baskets This Year

A large crowd gathered Wednesday in Little Havana for CAMACOL's annual holiday food basket giveaway — but this year's event has been impacted by the recent supply chain issue.

The distribution began at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the CAMACOL building at 1401 West Flagler Street. The baskets were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Like last year, the event was drive-thru only.

"Today is a big day. Something that we've been doing for the past 35 years. We're helping the community with the 'javas' of Christmas, and today, we're in a different location, different venue, different system but the results is the same," Pedro Mesa said. "We're helping those people that are in need and for Sedano's, for CAMACOL, it's very important to do that."

Organizers said while they have been able to distribute thousands of baskets in the past, this year, they were only able to give away up to 500.

"It really hurts because I know a lot of people, they're going to be hurt, especially if they're not in the line," said Juanita Alvarez, who has been participating in the CAMACOL event for 15 years.

The food baskets had pantry staples like coffee, bread, rice, pasta and canned goods. Most people also got beef and pork.

"It's really wonderful for us to be out here once again celebrating the holidays with families that are in need of a little extra cheer," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "And thanks so much to CAMACOL and the sponsors, 500 families are going to have a better holiday season."

Organizers are hoping to be able to help out more families next year.

"Happy for the food, for everything, the family, thank you, thank you very much," said Alba Selaya, who got a food basket.