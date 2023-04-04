Camera Allegedly Found in Miami-Dade Fire Station Bathroom Investigated: Sources

An incident at a Miami-Dade firehouse allegedly involving a hidden camera found in a bathroom is under investigation, sources told NBC6.

The camera was allegedly found Sunday at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station No. 69 near Northwest 74th Street and 111th Avenue in Doral.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed an incident that happened at Station 69 was being investigated, but didn't give specifics.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred over the weekend at MDFR Station 69. Immediate action was taken, and Miami-Dade Police were requested to investigate," the statement read. "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and we will do everything in our power to ensure transparency throughout this process."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 also obtained a memo sent by Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah on Monday to all stations and offices.

The memo also doesn't give specifics but said the incident was of an "egregious nature."

"Given the sensitive nature of this process, the investigation will be conducted by Miami-Dade Police in a manner that will protect the privacy of those involved to the greatest extent possible," the memo said.

Sources said the camera was set up in the bathroom pointing at the shower.

It's unknown if anyone in particular is under investigation. But it appears the investigation is in the beginning stages, and authorities are looking into who may have placed the camera.

Miami-Dade Police officials only said that an internal affairs investigation was open.