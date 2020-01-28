Florida

Camera Catches Amazon Delivery Man Throwing Package at Florida Home

WBBH-TV

Investigators are looking into an incident caught on camera showing an Amazon delivery man throwing a package at a home in Southwest Florida.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports that the incident took place on January 16th in Cape Coral, with a Ring doorbell camera catching the man being steps from the door but still chucking it like a frisbee at the front door.

“It didn’t sound like it was a T-shirt. That’s for sure. There was something in that box, and it made a loud noise when he just threw it down like that," neighbor Alan Gumpert told the station, echoing the thoughts of others in the area who wonder if their packages have gotten the same treatment.

The customer has not been reached for comment while Amazon also did not respond to a request for comment.

