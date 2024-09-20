‘Cameron was LOVED': Family, classmates remember teen apparently struck by lightning

A teenager who died after he was apparently struck by lightning while riding his bike home from school is being remembered by his family and classmates as a caring person who had overcome obstacles early in life.

The victim, identified by family as 16-year-old Cameron Day, was riding his bike home on Wednesday from McArthur High School when it appears he was struck in the area of Southwest 67th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street.

Cameron was a junior and a proud member of the school band.

His family said he was the youngest of four children and the only boy. Cameron was diagnosed with autism at a young age, but with early intervention, he “BEAT THE ODDS!”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“Cameron was tuba player at McArthur High School, a member of SGA, and an Ambassador of the Florida Atlantic University Upward Bound Math and Science TRIO Program,” his family said in a statement.

“Cameron was LOVED,” the statement continued, and brought happiness to “everyone he came in contact with in their own special way!”

School officials said counselors would be on campus to help students cope with the sudden loss.

“Cameron was a very light-hearted kid. He cared about everyone and he just wanted to see people shine, and I really liked that about him,” one classmate said.

Jessica Santos set up a GoFundMe page to help support Cameron's family on behalf of the school band.

"Cameron was a sweet soul who was a friend to all," she told NBC6. "What I would love the community to know is that Cameron’s Mom barely ever missed a Game for March band, a performance, or trip near or far. She is a dedicated booster mom and treasurer of the board. She is one of the Band Moms to ALL of our kids. The McArthur Herd of Sound family is asking the community to please donate and help her and her family. It is a tragedy and a moment where our Hollywood / Broward community MUST be her support during this tragic time."

Doorbell video showed the strength of the storm when whipping winds and heavy rain came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Zandra Laguna, who lives in the neighborhood, said moments earlier she was outside and saw the teen across the street on his bike.

That's when she saw and heard the loudest thunder and lightning she has ever heard in her life and quickly ran for cover.

"I thought I got hit for a second because it was so loud and it was like a flash and I realized that I was fine, so I ran inside, but I heard lightning before but never that loud," Laguna said. "No one thinks you’re gonna get hit like that, let alone pass away from it."

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the teen was found lying in the grass in the area and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His family said: "His death and the way he died is unfathomable."

Florida leads the nation in lightning related deaths. According to the National Weather Service, about 30 people are killed by lightning each year in the United States.