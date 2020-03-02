Campaign Office of Mike Bloomberg Vandalized This Weekend

Officials with the campaign of one prominent Democrat running for president are denouncing the recent vandalism at his campaign office in Florida.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place this weekend at the offices of Mike Bloomberg in St. Petersburg, where two pieces of paper on the windows to the office called the former New York City mayor a “racist” and a “sexual predator”.

“Acts like this run opposite to our campaign,” Scott Kosanovich, director of Bloomberg’s Florida campaign, told the station. “We will continue to carry Mike’s message and progressive vision for a better America to all of Florida.”

Bloomberg, seen by some experts as being in a battle for the March 17th primary, has come under fire for recent remarks about the “stop and frisk” practice formerly instituted in New York City’s police force as well as allegations of sexual discrimination and harassment from former employees at his financial data company.