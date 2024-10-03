Campaign treasurer for ex-Miami-Dade mayoral candidate accused of sex with minor

The campaign treasurer for a former Miami-Dade mayoral candidate has been arrested after police said he carried on a sexual relationship with an underage boy.

Andy Santana, 33, was booked into jail early Thursday on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a child, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andy Santana

Records showed Santana, of Hialeah, had been the campaign treasurer for Alex Otaola, who ran for Miami-Dade mayor this year but came in third in the Aug. 20 primary as incumbent Daniella Levine Cava won reelection.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Otaola, a well-known actor and social media influencer, reacted to the arrest in a Facebook post in Spanish on Thursday.

"Today we woke up to sadly embarrassing news for me and my team: the arrest of the campaign treasurer, who is under investigation for a truly reprehensible charge," the translated post read, in part. "I want to make it clear, without a doubt, that I have no control over the private lives of my employees, and although I appreciate them very much, I strongly disapprove of any illegal or morally questionable act. Each person will have to face responsibility for their own actions and prove their innocence. However, I also cannot rule out the marked intention of various groups on social media and in the press that seek to discredit my reputation and my work, trying to undermine the credibility of my complaints and my political activism. I want to be clear: I have nothing to do with this situation and I have nothing to say about it."

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim, a 17-year-old male, and Santana were engaged in a sexual relationship from May 12 through about Sept. 15.

On Oct. 2, the victim arrived at Hialeah Police headquarters to report the relationship, and had lewd pictures and a video that corroborated his allegations, the report said.

The teen said he met Santana on social media and Santana sent him direct messages, and on May 12 he responded to a message and arranged to meet Santana at a family friend's house, the report said.

The teen got into Santana's car and Santana kissed and fondled him, the report said.

The next day, Santana picked up the teen and brought the teen to the apartment in Hialeah that Santana shares with his mother where Santana performed a sex act on the teen, the report said.

At one point, Santana "took out an item and held it up to the victim's nose and told the victim to inhale," the report said.

The victim asked what it was and Santana told him it was "poppers AKA alkyl nitrites, which is a recreational drug used as an inhalant for relaxation of the muscles, easing the pain during sexual activity," the report said.

The teen said he inhaled it and fellt dizzy before they had sex, the report said.

In another incident on July 4, Santana picked the teen up and took him to the beach for a party, where the teen said Santana became drunk, the report said.

The two went back to Santana's apartment, where Santana offered the teen poppers but the teen refused, the report said.

At one point Santana pulled out handcuffs and cuffed the teen's hands behind his back and pushed the teen face-down onto his bed, the report said.

The teen said he repeatedly told Santana he didn't want to have sex with him because he was feeling sick but Santana ignored the teen's pleas, the report said.

The teen said the handcuffs had been used on two occasions, the report said.

According to the report, the teen said he would have sex with Santana at least five times a week and said he would spend some weekends at Santana's apartment.

The teen said the relationship ended in September when Santana was "becoming concerned with potential information of him and the victim engaging in sexual activity disclosed on social media," the report said.

The teen said he went to Santana's apartment on Sept. 15 to get some of his belongings and Santana offered him a ride home.

On the way, Santana offered the teen a vape, which he inhaled believing it was tobacco, but he said he smelled marijuana and started to feel dizzy, the report said.

Santana parked and told the teen to get in the back seat then offered the teen a popper, which the teen declined, the report said.

The report said Santana was taken into custody late Wednesday and refused to give a statement without his attorney present.

He was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.