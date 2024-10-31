Can I take a selfie with my ballot? What you can and can't do in the Florida voting booth

Election Day for 2024 in Florida is sooner than you think -- but before you had to your polling place, do you know what to bring, and what you can and can't do once inside?

Here are the rules in Florida about what you need to bring with you to the ballot box while voting in the 2024 election (friendly reminder that Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5).

It's also a good idea to keep in mind: being disruptive of the voting process could cause issues, even if you're not technically breaking any rules.

Let's answer some common questions, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Do you need to bring identification?

Yes. You will need to bring a current and valid photo identification with a signature in order to vote.

If you don't have one identification that contains both a picture and signature, then you can provide a combination of identifications.

To see approved forms of ID, go here.

Can you bring in notes?

Voters may bring in pre-marked sample ballots or campaign literature for their personal use.

Can you bring in your phone?

You can take cellphones into the voting booth to refer to notes and take a picture of your own ballot, but you may not be disruptive of others.

Can you register to vote in-person at a polling place?

No. The deadline to register to vote in Florida was Oct. 7.

If you are not sure if you're registered to vote, you can check your status here.

Can you take a ballot selfie?

It depends.

No photography is permitted within the polling room or early voting area.

But you can photograph your own ballot, so long as you don't share the picture.

Under Florida law, showing other people your ballot remains illegal.

Let's recap.

What can you bring into the voting booth?

A sample ballot and notes: If it helps to have materials with you in the voting booth, you are allowed to bring them in for your personal use.

If it helps to have materials with you in the voting booth, you are allowed to bring them in for your personal use. Partisan items or campaign literature: Feel free to wear campaign buttons, shirts, hats or other items when going to vote. But you are not allowed to campaign inside the polling place, within 150 feet of the entrance, or within 150 feet of the secure ballot intake station.

Feel free to wear campaign buttons, shirts, hats or other items when going to vote. But you are not allowed to campaign inside the polling place, within 150 feet of the entrance, or within 150 feet of the secure ballot intake station. Cellphones: You can take them into the voting booth to refer to notes and take a picture of your own ballot, but you may not be disruptive of others.

What not to bring into the voting booth

Your vote-by-mail ballot: If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but decided to vote in person, you must surrender it prior to receiving a ballot to vote at the polls.

What not to do in the voting booth