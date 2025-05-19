Can residents at Li'l Abner Mobile Park be forced out? Here's what the law says

Monday was the last day for 900 families to leave their homes at Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater.

An eviction notice was filed last November, but roughly 200 families have stayed even as the owners have already started demolition.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Many residents who have refused to leave have formed part of a class action lawsuit against the property owners, asking a judge to squash the vacate notices.

Many are wondering what will happen next.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the attorney representing the residents, they have filed a suit contesting that Li’l Abner and its owners did not give proper notices to the homeowner’s association.

The attorneys state the owners were required to provide an offer of first right to purchase the park to the residents.

Now that the deadline arrived, the residents’ attorney, David Winker, explained the showdown goes to court where the mobile home park will defend that they did give a valid notice and residents must leave.

“Li’l Abner will have to file 200 plus individual eviction actions against the people, and we defend on the grounds of, the notice wasn’t valid,” said Winker.

According to Miami-Dade County’s eviction protocols, for reasons other than non-payment of rent, a landlord can initiate an eviction by sending a 7-day notice to comply or vacate if the lease is violated, or a 15-day notice to vacate if the tenant has a month-to-month lease.

The landlord then must file a complaint for removal of tenant and a summons with the court if the tenant does not comply.

Once the tenant has been served with the landlord’s complaint, the tenant has five days to file a response at the County Clerk’s office and pays fees to respond to the lawsuit. A hearing is then set up and a judge will be assigned to hear the eviction case.

If the landlord is successful in proving their complaint, they will be given a writ of possession.

A writ of possession in Florida is a court order that directs the local police department to physically remove a person from the property.

In order for an eviction to be legal in Florida, the police department must post this writ of possession to the tenant, then wait at least 24 hours before physically removing the tenant.