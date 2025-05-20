Canadians are no long flocking to Florida. Is this a new trend?

Compared to last summer, flight bookings from Canada to Florida are down more than 70%.

But why the change of heart? And could this mean the start of a new trend?

It’s a rainy day outside Richard’s Motel in Hollywood. On a Monday in May, it’s relatively empty without its typical Canadian winter rush. For the past 35 years, the motel has been the vacation sanctuary for French Canadians to escape the snow for sunshine.

According to Richard Clavet, the owner of the lodging property and its other properties, it wouldn’t be for days at a time, but weeks or months.

“It depends on you usually see French Canadians coming in the end of October, beginning of November, they start filling the place," he said. “And usually I was able to stretch it to the end of April, but depends on the year, depends on the season. Some years have been a little more difficult. This year, I would say about mid-March it was zoom. It ended quite early because of all that is happening.”

Clavet has spoken to longtime clients, who shared the main reason why they aren't coming.

"A lot of frustration over, I guess, Trump’s policies," he said. “A lot of them feel insulted, humiliated. He should not be calling our current prime minister a governor and insulting him. They are very, very, offended.”

Threats of tariffs on Canadian products, of making the country the United States' 51st state, and talks of a new registration that previously was not applied to Canadians have brought about tension and uncertainty.

The new registration requirement would require Canadians who are in the U.S. for 30 days or more to register with authorities, carry proof of registration, and tell authorities about any change of address. Failure to do so results in fines or jail time.

Marc-Andre Seguin with the Canada Florida Chamber of Commerce says they would rather not come than face potential risk.

“Canadians don’t see themselves as invaders in the U.S. They see themselves as friendly neighbors, consumers, as investors, and as relatives," Seguin said. "There are a lot of families out there that have dual citizenship. So, this new piece of legislation came as a shock to many Canadians who want to abide by the rules, want to follow the rules of the friends to the south, but are also puzzled by the tone of all of this.”

Clavet said he noticed the shift back in February.

“And that’s when I started to look at my reservation book and be like, hmmm, what happened? And it usually should just be blank, but it was just a bunch of whiteouts," he said.

When he’d call to ask, they'd tell him they are going elsewhere.

“I got one call back and he was frank with me: I am not coming to visit the U.S. because of your dictator. You’re going to give up? He had a 1,000-dollar deposit,” Clavet recalled.

"'So where are you going to go?'" he asked the client. "He told me he was going to go to Cuba this year."

According to Visit Lauderdale, non-stop passenger traffic between Canada and Fort Lauderdale was down close to 22% this March compared to last year. According to Cirium, airlines have reduced overall seat capacity between the U.S. and Canada by more than 4% for flights from April to June of 2025, with Canadian carriers down more than 6%.

Which presents the question: Will businesses like Clavet's continue to see reservations by French Canadians years in advance? He’s not sure.

“Some of them say to hell with Trump, to hell with Canada. My vacation in the south, nothing is going to stop me. But a lot of them are on the 'wait-and-see' basis, let’s see how it goes," he said.

Clavet is not worried about business, as he has other guests – local tourists who stay at one of his various properties – but he does say it’s his pride and joy serving people from his home country.