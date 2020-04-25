Candidates for Broward County Sheriff Discuss Key Issues in Virtual Forum

Several candidates running for Broward County Sheriff took part in a virtual forum Friday evening to discuss key issues and answer questions about their platforms.

More than 8 candidates had the chance to discuss topics such as racial tensions, community conflict, and police's relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Current BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony was not present at the forum.

Earlier this week, Tony received a no confidence vote from his deputies, who say they were disappointed by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The candidates' discussion only briefly touched on the controversy during the forum. They spoke about managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how they would have handled distributing PPE and what measures they would implement to keep voters safe in upcoming elections.

The forum lasted about 3 hours, and took place on Zoom.