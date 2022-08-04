Candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission District 10 to Participate in Forum Thursday

Candidates vying for the Miami-Dade county commission seat in District 10 will connect with voters in a political forum Thursday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The forum, presented by the Miami Foundation, will be hosted by NBC 6's Willard Shepard and will be live streamed across NBC 6 digital platforms.

Miami-Dade District 10 includes portions of Kendall, Westchester, and Fontainebleau. The next commissioner will replace Javier Souto, who has held the seat for 40 years.

The three candidates participating in Thursday's forum include:

Martha Bueno

Martha Bueno is a Miami native whose family has been in farming for three decades between Cuba and in the United States. Earlier in life, she spent six years in Venezuela and is a graduate of Florida International University, where she earned a degree in psychology, with a minor in business administration.

At 17, Martha founded Florida Genetic Center, Inc. with her mother and father. She later went on to open followed by two e-tailers, Vetamerica.com and Pureformulas.com. In 2011, PureFormulas ranked 97th among the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S., according to Inc. Magazine. Currently, Martha is a real estate agent specializing in distressed and investment properties.

Martha is also involved in local politics, as the Vice-Chair of the Libertarian party of Miami-Dade for the past four years. Martha was also elected as Chair to her local Community Council in West Kendall. She also is the co-host of the Libertarios Hispanos podcast with Zach Foster.

Anthony Rodriguez

Anthony Rodriguez is a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives representing the 118th District, which includes part of Miami-Dade County, since 2018. He resigned his seat to run for Miami-Dade County Commission.

Rodriguez is currently the owner of Florida Advanced Properties, a family owned and founded company which provides full-service homeowners and condominium associations management. He is a former member of the Miami-Dade Small Business Advisory Board and a former member of the Miami-Dade Unsafe Structures Board.

Susan Khoury

Susan Khoury is a proud immigrant who was born in Jerusalem to Cuban and Palestinian parents. She was raised in Miami and worked in the Miami-Dade County public school system and have deep ties to our community. Khoury was also a federal law enforcement agent and lived in Washington, DC for a time.

She attended the University of Miami and graduated with a Bachelor and a master’s degree in Communication and Criminal Justice.

You can register for the forum at MiamiFoundation.org/OurMiamiForums.

The forum will be live streamed on nbc6.com, the NBC 6 app, and NBC 6's Facebook and YouTube pages. You can also download the NBC 6 app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV to watch it there.