Cape Coral business offers free turkey, AR-15 with roof purchase

The owners of a southwest Florida roofing company have announced a unique and almost unbelievable Thanksgiving special.

Roof EZ, located in Cape Coral, says that anyone who purchases a roof during the month of November, will not only receive a free frozen turkey -- but also get a free AR-15 assault rifle.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Jason Polly, President of Roof EZ, said.

The deal won't come too easily -- since you have to go through the same steps as if you were actually purchasing a firearm.

NBC6 reached out to Roof EZ for a statement on their 'Roof and Gobble' special.

"We want to make it clear that the process for obtaining the AR-15 is a responsible one. We do not physically possess the AR-15; instead, customers who choose this option will need to visit Shoot Center, located in Cape Coral, and undergo a thorough background check and approval process," Roof EZ owner and Vice President Hayley Richards explained.

"The turkey symbolizes the essence of togetherness and the joy of family gatherings during the holidays, while the AR-15 represents our unwavering belief that every family should have the means to protect their home and loved ones," Richards continued.

Those who don't have any interest in the firearm part of the offer will have another option.

"If the customer prefers not to take advantage of the AR-15 offer, we are more than happy to provide an equivalent discount on the roof's value in its place," Richards added. "Our ultimate goal is not only to provide your home with a new roof but also to offer a symbol of protection that you can rely on."