Capitol Rioters, Trespassers Being Identified and Arrested

Authorities are getting a clearer picture as to who stormed the US Capitol complex Wednesday.

Jake Angeli, seen in a picture wearing horns, is a follower of conspiracy theory group QAnon and has been a regular at President Donald Trump’s rallies.

Police in Arkansas on Friday arrested Richard Barnett, seen in a now infamous picture with his foot propped up on a desk inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“They knew what they were doing,” said NBC News technology reporter Ben Collins. "People who stormed the Capitol yesterday were pro-Trump militias, QAnon conspiracy theorists, and other ragtag groups of Trump bands. And how do we know that? We know the specific people, they were at Trump rallies for years."

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Many believe the President invited the riot with his words at Wednesday’s rally before the march.

“Because you will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is accused of fanning the flames, saying protestors should have a "trial by combat."

Some are convinced it was leftist groups, like Antifa, who stormed the Capitol In an effort to smear Trump supporters and make them look bad, what Collins calls a "false flag attack."

“It is a big thing in the conspiracy Internet,” he said. “The concept is somebody performs a terror attack, or in this case a riot, and does it to try to frame another group of people, that is not what happened here, straight up, these were Trump supporters.”