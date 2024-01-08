Miami

Capybara that went viral for doing ‘Thriller' dance officially named by Miami wildlife foundation

By Monica Galarza

A capybara at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami that went viral over social media has officially been given her forever name.

The 3-month-old capybara received more than 110 million views off the foundation's last social post after she was caught on camera doing what appeared to be Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' dance.

Zoological Wildlife Foundation asked the community for suggestions on what to call their dancing capybara and they decided to name her Eve after arriving at the foundation on Christmas Eve.

Miami residents and visitors alike are welcome to meet the foundation's latest resident starting this week when she begins encounters, the foundation said.

