Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into Power Pole in Plantation

A driver crashed his car into a power pole and it caught fire, knocking out power for residents Tuesday in Plantation, police said.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC 6 showed a silver Toyota engulfed in flames on Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 70th Avenue.

A passerby removed the driver, who was the sole occupant, from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash cracked the pole but power lines prevented it from falling. Hundreds of residents were affected by the power outage and officers were forced to shut down the roads and redirect traffic.

Florida Power and Light crews were working to restore power.