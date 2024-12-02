Lauderhill

Car catches fire, spreads to 3 others at Lauderhill apartment complex

The fire broke out at the Serramar Apartments in the 6800 block of Landings Drive

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple vehicles were damaged after one caught fire and it quickly spread to three others at an apartment complex in Lauderhill early Monday.

The fire broke out at the Serramar Apartments in the 6800 block of Landings Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue officials said a car caught fire in the parking lot and it spread to three others. It also caused minor damage to a home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire as they evacuated nearby homes, and no injuries were reported.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Footage from the scene showed a charred car in the parking lot next to where the other vehicles caught fire.

Investigators believe the fire could be related to a vehicle mechanical problem, and said it appears accidental with no signs of it being suspicious.

This article tagged under:

Lauderhill
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us