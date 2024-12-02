Car catches fire, spreads to 3 others at Lauderhill apartment complex

Multiple vehicles were damaged after one caught fire and it quickly spread to three others at an apartment complex in Lauderhill early Monday.

The fire broke out at the Serramar Apartments in the 6800 block of Landings Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue officials said a car caught fire in the parking lot and it spread to three others. It also caused minor damage to a home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire as they evacuated nearby homes, and no injuries were reported.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Footage from the scene showed a charred car in the parking lot next to where the other vehicles caught fire.

Investigators believe the fire could be related to a vehicle mechanical problem, and said it appears accidental with no signs of it being suspicious.